Poughkeepsie’s McCann Ice Arena Sets Opening Weekend Date

Free public skating for all ages is planned for opening day.

The McCann Ice Arena is located at the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie and serves youth organizations, leagues and individuals for both recreational and competitive figure skating and ice hockey and offers open ice slots, group and private lessons, public skating sessions, and private parties.

McCann Ice Arena had briefly been the home of the Hudson Valley Bears and the Poughkeepsie Panthers, two semi-professional hockey teams. McCann Ice Arena also serves as the home of Marist College Hockey.

It was announced back in July, that the U.S. Figure Skating Aspire Program would be coming to the venue in September. The 7-week program is for those who are looking to become both recreational and competitive figure skaters. It was also announced earlier this month that Adult Learn to Play Hockey would be coming to McCann Ice Arena in September. Learn more here.

Opening Weekend Date For McCann Ice Arena

The opening date for McCann Ice Arena will be Sunday, Sept. 10 at 2:45 p.m. with free skating for all ages. If interested, you'll want to pre-register here. Public Skating will be every Friday night, as well as Saturday afternoons throughout the season.

If anyone is interested in learning to skate, Learn to Skate programs go for 7 weeks on either Fri or Sat starting Sept. 8 or 9 for session #1 or Oct. 27 or 28 for session #2. The venue will also be hosting birthday parties.

It's great to see so much going on at McCann Ice Arena with many events geared towards all ages and all different interests. Check out the McCann Ice Arena website for info on all the venue has to offer.