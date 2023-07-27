U.S. Figure Skating Aspire Program Coming to Poughkeepsie

Program set to launch this Fall at McCann Ice Arena.

McCann Ice Arena is an ice skating and sports facility run under the operation of the Majed. J. Nesheiwat Convention Center (MJN Center) in Poughkeepsie.

The McCann Ice Arena serves youth organizations, leagues and individuals for both recreational and competitive figure skating and ice hockey and offers open ice slots, group and private lessons, public skating sessions and private parties. McCann Ice Arena had briefly been the home of the Hudson Valley Bears and the Poughkeepsie Panthers, two semi- professional hockey teams. McCann Ice Arena also serves as the home of Marist College Hockey.

McCann Arena announced this week the launch of the U.S. Figure Skating Aspire Program. This 7-week program, now offered twice during the fall season, offers aspiring figure skaters an engaging introduction to the sport, with a strong focus on mastering essential techniques such as stroking, edges, skating skills, and jumps. The U.S. Figure Skating Aspire Program at McCann will act as a bridge program for skaters who have progressed through the McCann Learn to Skate program and are looking to become both recreational and competitive figure skaters.

According to Heather O’Connor, Skating Director at McCann Ice Arena, the program offers a great opportunity for aspiring skaters to work directly with certified coaches from U.S. Figure Skating. Participants will enjoy 45 minutes of instruction a week, complemented by 15 minutes of valuable practice time, along with demonstration of off-ice exercises. O'Connor said that they are "beyond excited to introduce the Aspire Program at McCann."

When does the U.S. Figure Skating Aspire Program begin?

The 7 week program's first session will begin on Saturday, September 9, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The program will run for 7 consecutive Saturdays through October 21. The second session will begin on Saturday, October 28, and will conclude December 9. All skaters who are eligible to participate must have passed the Basic 4 and must register as a member of US Figure Skating through the Dutchess Figure Skating Club. Cost is $280 per session and the U.S. Figure Skating Registration is a $50 annual membership through Dutchess Figure Skating Club. To learn more about the Aspire Program, please contact the Skating Director at learntoskate@mjncenter.org, or call (845)-454-5800 extension 1209.