MJN Convention Center is partnering with the Town of East Fishkill for a free showing of 90's cult classic film!

The Sandlot is a 1993 American coming-of-age sports comedy film co-written, directed, and narrated by David Mickey Evans. The film is set in the summer of 1962, fifth-grader Scott Smalls (played by Tom Guiry) moves to the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, CA and is encouraged by his mother to make friends, as he tries to join a group of boys who play baseball daily at the neighborhood sandlot. It tells the story of a young group of baseball players, starring Tom Guiry, Mike Vitar, Karen Allen, Denis Leary, and James Earl Jones. It grossed $34 million worldwide and has since become a cult classic film.

Also See: Historic Catskill Resort Sells For $12 Million

The movie turned 30 years old this past April, and theaters across the country did special anniversary screenings of the film.

MJN Convention Center is a popular spot for top-notch entertainment in the Poughkeepsie area, bringing rock concerts, wrestling, reptile expos, car shows, food events, as well as comedy shows, and plenty of other family-related events to the area for years. It's one of the area's top go-to entertainment destinations, and it's partnering with the Town of East Fishkill to do a free movie showing of The Sandlot at Hopewell Recreation Park.

Get our free mobile app

Free Movie in the Park Night at Hopewell Recreation Park

A free showing of The Sandlot is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. at Hopewell Recreation Park located at 392 Rt 376 in Hopewell Junction, NY and concessions will be available according to a posting by the MJN Convention Center Facebook page.

Get out and enjoy a classic with the family at this special free movie night event in Hopewell!