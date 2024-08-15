New Tools Add Hope For 2 Hudson Valley Police Departments

The Poughkeepsie Police Department and the Marlborough Police Department are teaming up with one local group to improve their Search and Rescue operations, Accident Reconstruction operations, and more.

New Devices Employed for the Poughkeepsie & Marlborough Police Departments

On Monday, August 12, Hudson Valley Drones shared on their Facebook page that they would be teaming up with the Poughkeepsie Police Department.

The Poughkeepsie Police Department will now be making use of a new DJI M30T drone in their fleet. One of the new focuses of this new partnership between Hudson Valley Drines and Poughkeepsie Police Department is on improving efforts in their Search and Rescue Operations.

On Wednesday, August 14, Hudson Valley Drones shared another post with the update that the Marlborough Police Department would be adding 3 new drones to their department. The new drones deployed for Marlborough include the DJI M30T, M3T, and Avata 2 drones.

These new drones offer infrared technology that can be used in Search and Rescue Operations.

This announcement comes days after a 17-year-old from Marlborough went missing, getting much of the community involved. Thankfully, she was found.

Drone Usage in Local Police Work

Police Departments in the Hudson Valley have recently started using drones more in their operations, specifically in search and rescue missions.

In June of 2023, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office credited their use of new drone technology which helped in the rescue of two lost hikers in the woods of Stissing Mountain Trail Head in Pine Plains.

Read more about the rescue here: Watch Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Use Drones to Identify People Below

Hudson Valley Drones gave everyone a look behind the scenes at their drone testing and boxing process before the drones were delivered to their respective police departments:

