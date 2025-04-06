New York State Police say that they are continuing to investigate a fatal crash that occurred early Saturday morning. The crash tragically claimed the life of a Hudson Valley woman, according to the police report.

New York State Police reports that the investigation is ongoing. They ask anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact the State Police Highland Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 845-691-2922.

According to the New York State Department of Health, on average there were 292 deaths each year due to motor vehicle traffic-related injuries among vehicle occupants, killing 1.6 of every 100,000 New Yorkers. The rates were highest for men and New Yorkers ages 65 and older, followed by New Yorkers ages 20-24, according to statistics.

Crash Claims The Life of Woman In New York's Hudson Valley

New York State Police said in a press release that on April 5, at approximately 5:22 a.m., troopers from Highland responded to a fatal motor vehicle collision on Old Post Road in the town of Marlborough.

The investigation revealed that the operator and sole occupant of a 2014 Kia Sorento, was traveling northbound on Old Post Road when she lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree on the eastern shoulder of the roadway. The driver succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to officials.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Town of Marlborough Police Department.

See Also: New York State Man Dies In Logging Accident

New York State Police have identified the victim of the crash as identified as 34-year-old Mariah Hyde, of Poughkeepsie, New York.