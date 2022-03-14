Popular Kingston Coffee Shop Brings Your Order Right to Your Car

Sometimes there’s just nothing better than a hot cup of coffee. It could be early in the morning or in the middle of the afternoon, but when the urge hits for that cup of joe, you just have to have it. Well, here’s some good news for Kingston Hannaford To Go customers. If you happen to be sitting there in the parking lot waiting for your groceries and the urge hits, you’ll get that coffee in no time.

Not only will you get a great cup of coffee, you’ll get it delivered right to your car. While you’re waiting for your groceries. I’m not kidding. You’re sitting in your car, you have a craving for coffee, and ALL THAT JAVA, the popular coffee shop that has a location inside of the Hannaford at 1261 Ulster Avenue in Kingston.

Here’s how it works. You just order online at ALLTHATJAVA.NET, or you can text or call your order to 845 366-9134 and pay right over the phone. Then you let them know which spot or space you’re in and they will deliver the order right to your car. Pretty convenient, don’t you agree? Plus, you’ll get a little extra energy to put those groceries away when you get home.

ALL THAT JAVA offers hot and iced coffee, latte, cappuccino, espresso, mocha and much more. They are well known for their tiny coffee houses in Rhinebeck and Tivoli, and now in their most recent location at the Hannaford in Kingston, where life just get a little easier for the Hannaford To Go customers.

One of the Best Views in Ulster County, Hands Down Photos from the Giant Kaleidoscope in Mount Tremper

Eat Your Way Around the Globe in this Dutchess County Village The Many Cuisines of Rhinebeck