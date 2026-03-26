Quirky Hudson Valley Landmark Goes on the Market for $1.8M

One of the Hudson Valley's strangest roadside sights is on the market in one of the most unique real estate opportunities to hit the region in years.

Drivers heading west on Route 28 just outside Kingston have been slowing down for decades to get a better look at the Doll House, wondering what it is and how it got there.

The quirky, castle-like structure has long been one of the region’s most recognizable landmarks, but it hasn't always been called the Doll House.

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The History of a Strange Hudson Valley Landmark

What is now known as the Doll House was built in 1965. Before becoming the whimsical dollhouse-themed business that gave it its name, the building operated as a ski shop, antique store, tavern and even a meat distributor serving major Catskills resorts. Despite some locals insisting otherwise, the building never served as a strip club.

Local rumors have long surrounded the unusual structure, including stories that it may be haunted. According to Atlas Obscura, some believe that Ma Jones, the owner of a former tavern that was housed in the Doll House, could be heard calling out people's names and welcoming them as they entered.

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The dollhouse business itself began in 1979 and operated until the mid-1990s, after which the building sat vacant for years, becoming something of a roadside curiosity for travelers heading toward Woodstock or the Catskills.

In 2007, the Doll House was sold to a log home manufacturer and began renovations, including the addition of a model log home on the same property. The structure was purchased again in 2018 by Marigold Home. The interior design company completely remodeled the iconic building but opted to keep its distinctive appearance and the “Doll House” name on the facade.

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Famous Doll House Goes on The Market

Now, the property at 661-667 Route 28 is once again being offered for sale, listed at $1,799,000. The offering includes not only the recognizable tower structure but also the separate model Log Home built in 2009 on the same 1.1-acre lot.

According to the listing, the site offers a mix of commercial and residential potential, including office or storefront space, a one-bedroom apartment and a larger log home featuring three bedrooms and modern amenities.

Because of its high-visibility location just minutes from the New York State Thruway, the property has long been viewed as a unique branding opportunity for a business hoping to take advantage of one of the Hudson Valley’s most recognizable roadside buildings.

Here's hoping the next owner decides to preserve this Hudson Valley landmark, which has been turning heads in Kingston for a half-century.