Popular H.V. Tiny Coffee House Opens New Kingston Location

If you’ve spent any time in Rhinebeck or Tivoli, you're probably familiar with ALL THAT JAVA Tiny Coffee Houses. ALL THAT JAVA is not just a coffee shop, though. Founded by Samantha Sapienza, ALL THAT JAVA is a much loved Tiny Coffee House where you can get iced or hot coffee, espresso, cappuccino, latte, mocha, chai, and the list goes on. And just about any kind of milk including oat, soy, almond, whole and skim. ALL THAT JAVA in Tivoli is a favorite among Bard College students, and their Rhinebeck location is a local favorite, too.

Get ready shoppers in Kingston, because as of today, ALL THAT JAVA is open in Kingston at the Hannaford Grocery Store on 1261 Ulster Avenue. The perfect Tiny Coffee House has opened a kiosk in the perfect grocery store, and it will be managed by trained baristas. Now you can sip while you shop, and that makes getting groceries a whole lot more fun. ALL THAT JAVA will be open daily from 7AM - 4PM. Take a look at some of the delicious beverages at ALL THAT JAVA.

So, the next time you're shopping at Hannaford on Ulster Avenue in Kingston, enjoy a cup of ALL THAT JAVA coffee, and don’t forget to visit them in Tivoli and Rhinebeck.

