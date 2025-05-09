Popular Hudson Valley Dealership Unveils New Showroom With Ribbon Cutting

Friendly Honda on Rt. 44 in Poughkeepsie has completed a multi-million dollar renovation.

Friendly Honda in Poughkeepsie, NY, is a longstanding Honda dealership that has been serving the Hudson Valley since 1973. As the flagship store of the Friendly Auto Group, it offers a comprehensive range of services, including new and certified pre-owned Honda vehicles, financing options, and a full-service maintenance department.

Inventory & Sales

Friendly Honda provides a wide selection of new Honda models such as the CR-V, HR-V, Accord, Pilot, and Civic. They also offer certified pre-owned Honda vehicles and a variety of high-quality pre-owned cars from other brands. Customers can browse inventory and schedule test drives through their website.

Financing & Trade-Ins

The dealership's Finance Department assists customers in securing auto loans, regardless of credit history. They offer an easy-to-use online finance application and provide trade-in evaluations to help customers get the best value for their vehicles.

Service Department & Specials

Friendly Honda's Service Department offers a wide range of maintenance and repair services, including oil changes, brake system repairs, tire services, and more. They also provide various service specials to help customers save on essential maintenance services. Appointments can be scheduled online for convenience.

Customer Reviews

The dealership has received positive feedback from customers, with a 4.7 out of 5 rating based on over 1,000 reviews. Customers have praised the friendly and professional staff, with specific mentions of salespeople for their exceptional service.

Friendly Honda Celebrates Completion of New Showroom With Ribbon Cutting

Friendly Honda held a ribbon cutting event on Thursday, May 8 to celebrate the completion of the new multi-million-dollar renovation of its showroom building located on Route 44 in Poughkeepsie with Friendly Honda employees, senior American Honda executives, and local dignitaries on hand.

According to a press release from Friendly Honda, the last major remodel at the dealership was completed in 2003, this renovation included gutting and redesigning the interior and placing a new façade on the exterior of the building. Designed with customer experience as paramount, Friendly Honda now features contemporary workspaces with updated technology, more comfortable customer seating areas, and a spacious open floor plan to deliver an unparalleled shopping experience.

“We are incredibly excited to unveil our renovated showroom, which reflects our dedication to providing not only high-quality vehicles but also an exceptional environment for our customers and staff,” said Eric Kahn, Owner of Friendly Honda and CEO of the Friendly Auto Group. “This renovation distinguishes Friendly Honda from the competition. We are proud to continue serving the Mid-Hudson Valley community with the same Friendly Prices and Friendly Service that we are known for.” See photos from the new showroom ribbon cutting event below.

