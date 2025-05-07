Popular Poughkeepsie Hotel Hosting Grand Opening Celebration Event

Former Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel (now DoubleTree by Hilton Poughkeepsie) to unveil multi-million-dollar transformation at exclusive grand opening event.

The Poughkeepsie Grand has been synonymous with the City of Poughkeepsie and the Civic Center for as long back as I can remember. With the construction of the Mid Hudson Civic Center (Now MJN Convention Center) in the 1970s, the hotel was part of the general attempt at rehabilitation of the central district of the City of Poughkeepsie.



The Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel, at 40 Civic Center Plaza, is adjacent on the same block as the Civic Center and was originally designed to be constructed simultaneously with the Civic Center and financed by Hilton. The hotel construction was then abandoned after the foundation was laid. Four years after the completion of the Mid-Hudson Civic Center, Radisson Hotels bought the hotel property and after a re-design of the original hotel plans, construction of the hotel resumed, eventually opening and becoming a popular downtown destination.

Hilton bought the former Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel in 2022 and it is now known as DoubleTree by Hilton. The hotel unveiled new beautifully renovated rooms in October of 2023 and renovations have been ongoing at the hotel.

DoubleTree Poughkeepsie Grand Opening Party

DoubleTree by Hilton Poughkeepsie posted to social media that they are thrilled to invite the public to the Grand Opening Celebration of their newly renovated hotel (formerly the Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel). They went on to say that after a multi-million-dollar transformation, they're unveiling a fresh, modern experience in the heart of the Hudson Valley. The event is Thursday, May 15th at 6pm and you must RSVP by May 8th. Get more info on the hotel's Facebook page.

DoubleTree by Hilton Poughkeepsie is also hosting a Mother's Day Brunch at their Market Street Bistro that sounds amazing this Sunday, May 11th with seating starting at 11:30am. The brunch features bottomless mimosas, unlimited passed Hors d'oeuvres, prix fixe menu, and a signature sweets showcase.

