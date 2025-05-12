Vandalism Of Pride Flag At Poughkeepsie Residence Being Investigated

City of Poughkeepsie Police are investigating the recent incident as a possible hate crime.

An incident involving an individual pulling down a flag displayed outside a Poughkeepsie residence, causing damage was caught on camera and police are trying to find the person responsible.

Poughkeepsie resident Ryan Keith told us that a person was seen tearing down/stealing his rainbow flag and that the individual ended up breaking the flag pole. Its the third time this happened at his residence in the City of Poughkeepsie where he proudly displays the flag.

It was bolted in. He didn’t get the flag, he tried, Keith said. This was on Tuesday, April 22 at around 5:30 pm. If you look at the video, this time it is was deliberate attempt to take my flag down he says. Ryan Keith went on to say that he's saddened by the incident, stating that he has various flags that he displays, changing them up to help support, educate and teach acceptance in the community.

“It saddens me to see people defacing a flag regardless of its meaning. I always have more flags to replace it with. There are numerous LGBTQ flags. I change my flags as well to help support, educate and teach acceptance in our community. “

The unfortunate incident is now being investigated by the City of Pougkeepsie Police who took to social media saying that the individual caught on camera took notice of the Pride Flag on the front porch of the city residence and he was observed approaching the residence and pulling down the flag, causing damage. The City of Poughkeepsie Police are looking to identify the individual.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department Detective Division at (845)-451-4142 or call the confidential Tip Line at (845)-451-7577.

