Popular Hudson Valley Brewery Celebrates Grand Reopening

It’s been a little while, but one of Ulster County’s favorite brewing companies has reopened their doors this week. If you’re a fan of Rough Cut Brewing Company on Route 44 55 in Kerhonkson, you’ve probably been counting the days until they reopen. Well, you can stop counting because Rough Cut is open once again.

The good news is that Rough Cut Brewing Company was closed for renovations, not because of any covid related reason. The even better news is that now Rough Cut is better than ever. Not only can you get your hands on some great beers, but Rough Cut is also a gastropub with a great menu to go along with those beers. Rough Cut Brewing Company’s hours from here on in will be Thursday - Monday from 4:30PM - 9:30PM.

Another great thing about Rough Cut Brewing is the location. Rough Cut is located on a slope of the Shawangunk ridge, so not only are you surrounded by delicious brews and food, you’re also surrounded by the beauty of the land. In fact, if you’re planning to visit Rough Cut Brewing Company, you might want to leave yourself extra time to take a hike or even a drive to check out the area. There are some cool parks and farms in the Kerhonkson area, and it's a nice village to walk around.

Congratulations to Rough Cut Brewing Company on their renovations and the grand reopening this week, and congratulations to Rough Cut's loyal following who have been waiting so patiently to get back to what they love doing best. Enjoying great beer and food.

