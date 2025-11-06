NY State Police Arrest Two for Burglary and Drug Charges in Ulster County
Members of the New York State Police were active in Ulster County recently, as as two county residents were recently arrested and charged for their roles in a burglary investigation.
Burglary in Kerhonkson
The recent incident took place back on Sunday, October 26, 2025. According to the press release issued by the New York State Police Department, members of the State Police Ellenville, received a notification about a burglary in progress during afternoon, at approximately 4:21p.m.
Troopers immidiately responded to the scene, at a residence on Porth Road in Kerhonkson, NY. Shortly after a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) alert was issued for the suspects’ and their Ford truck. A short time after that, troopers located a pair of suspects who matched the description at a nearby business.
Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Route 209, however the suspects failed to comply, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit was successfully terminated with the deployment of a tire deflation device (“stinger”) on Watson Hollow Road, in the Town of Olive.
The suspects were identified 47-year old, Jessica M. Countryman, and 45-year old, Brian E. Coyne, both of Kerhonkson.
Arrest and List of Charges
Both Countryman and Coyne were placed under arrest and taken into police custody, where they now face a long list of offenses and charges.
Countryman was charged with the following crimes of...
- Burglary 3rd Degree, Illegal Entry with Intent to Commit a Crime, Class D Felony
- Three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree, Class A Misdemeanor
- New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law Infraction
- Five counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree, Class A Misdemeanor
Coyne was also charged with the following crimes of...
- Five counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree, Class A Misdemeanor
- Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd Degree, Class A Misdemeanor
- Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Registration, Class A Misdemeanor
- Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle 3rd Degree, Unclassified Misdemeanor
- Reckless Driving, Unclassified Misdemeanor
- Multiple New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law Infractions
- Burglary 3rd Degree, Illegal Entry with Intent to Commit a Crime, Class D Felony
- Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Class A Misdemeanor
- Criminal Mischief 4th Degree, Class A Misdemeanor
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree, Class A Misdemeanor
Previous Stories: "Large Quantity" of Illegal Narcotics Seized by State Troopers on Taconic Stop in Dutchess County
Countryman and Coyne were both transported to the State Police Ellenville barracks for processing and then transported to Ulster County Jail Central Arraignment Part for arraignment. They were both released after arraignment pending a future court date in Rochester Town Court on October 31, 2025.
