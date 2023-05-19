What started as a one-time "brew" has become a yearly tradition at a popular Poughkeepsie brewery.

Back in 2021, we told you that one of Poughkeepsie's favorite breweries was ready to release a limited edition beer that was inspired by fallen City of Poughkeepsie Police Detective John Falcone. Detective Falcone died 12 years ago in the line of duty pursuing a suspect who had just shot his wife when he was shot to death.

In February of 2021, Zeus Brewing announced they would release a beer called "PK's Finest" to honor Falcone and planned to donate a portion of the proceeds to the charity of the City of Poughkeepsie's choosing. When the brewery announced the date the beer would be available beer lovers flocked to the brewery and by the end of the day PK's Finest was sold out!

PK's Finest SOLD-OUT

The success of PK's Finest led the brewery to do another brew a few months later (just as successful as the first) and now two years later they are officially doing it again according to a post on their Facebook page. The post from Wednesday 5/17 said,

"What began as a commemorative brew to honor local hero John Falcone has evolved into a yearly tradition of honoring the men and women in blue at large. Join us tomorrow at 3 pm to celebrate National Police Week with this year's release of Finest".

Zeus Brewery Zeus Brewery loading...

Zeus Brewery's Finest

According to the brewers at Zeus "Finest" is "a mellow and refreshingly juicy pale ale conditioned on American hops" and will be available on draft at Zeus located at 178 Main Street Poughkeepsie, NY starting Thursday, May 18th. The limited edition beer will also be available in 4-packs at the brewery while supplies last. The brewery did remind fans online that they will not be preordering the beer and encouraged anyone interested in buying it to make plans to visit the brewery on Thursday, May 18th.

