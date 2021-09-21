And the list of restaurants who have been effected by COVID continues. Unfortunately the latest place to have to close for a few days is a popular family restaurant in Ulster County.

The Rainbow Drive-in at 90 Old Route 9W in Port Ewen posted today (Sept 17, 2021) on Facebook that they will have to close for a few days due to a COVID exposure with one of their employees. According to the post they are sanitizing the restaurant and giving the staff time to get tested.

We are sorry to announce that we will be temporarily closed due to a part time employee testing positive for COVID-19.

With everyone’s safety in mind, we have decided to close for a few days so all other employees can be tested as well as sanitation of our restaurant. Rainbow Drive-in Facebook 9-17-2021.

They are encouraging everyone to check back on their website and on the Rainbow Drive-in Facebook page for updates and a re-open date.

Located in the heart of Port Ewen just of Route 9W this family friendly restaurant has a nostalgic 50's themed dining room. They even have a piece of a 1958 Edsel on display. The outdoor area is surrounded by picnic tables where you can grab an early breakfast starting at 7:30 AM. Along with breakfast they also serve lunch and dinner. You can see their complete menu on their Facebook page.

Apparently the are also known as the perfect place to grab an ice cream cone. According to the info on the website they have over 100 ice cream dishes.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.