Many bookstores have been closing over the past decade due to the growth of such companies as Apple or Amazon.

But many people sill prefer to read a book the old fashioned way, instead of through a device such as a tablet. And with the COVID lockdowns a few years ago, with many residents stuck at home, the popularity of reading has once again soared.

New Barnes & Noble to Open By Summer

The Examiner News is reporting that Barnes & Noble is set to open 30 new stores in 2023. One of their new locations will be welcome news to people in one Hudson Valley town, who have been without a Barnes & Noble since their old location there closed in 2012. The chain announced that a new store located on Central Avenue in Hartsdale is set to open by late summer.

The Examiner says that one point in 2008, Barnes & Noble had 726 locations in the United States. However, their numbers have dwindled to around 600 as of last year. CT Insider says another new location will be opening in Danbury.

Looking For Work? You Might Want to Try These Places in New York

As the job market continues to recover after COVID, many companies and businesses are looking for employees and continue to hire. According to the most recent jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national unemployment rate is 3.7%, back to pre-pandemic levels.

WalletHub recently compared more than 182 cities in the country across 32 key indicators of job-market strength. It may surprise you that several cities in New York state, including one in the lower Hudson Valley, made the list of best places to find work, according to this study.

Lower Hudson Valley Area is Hiring?

Yonkers came in at 65th overall, according to Wallethub. Their strong showing had to do with their socio-economic score, where they ranked 30th. Some factors included under that metric are; median annual income and transit accessibility of the workplace,

There were a few other areas in the state that made the list.

65. Yonkers

85. Rochester

113. Buffalo

147. New York City