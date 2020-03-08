Police: U.S. Postal Service Driver Crashed Vehicle Into Tree

The Times Union is reporting that a Postal Service driver was injured after her truck somehow left the road and hit a nearby tree. The crash happened around noon Saturday in the Columbia County town of Hillsdale.

Police are currently investigating the matter.

The 54 year-old driver from Copake was said to have suffered serious injuries, though she is expected to survive. The TU says the driver was flown to Albany Medical Center Hospital for treatment.

