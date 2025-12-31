Suspect Surrenders to Police After Hours Long Standoff in Ulster County

Over the weekend, law enforcement in Ulster County tended to a distressing scene involving an armed individual in the town of Ellenville. The scene would turn into a standoff between the armed individual and law enforcement.

Standoff in Ellenville

The situation occurred on Sunday, December 28, 2025. Law enforcement were first alerted to the situation when the distressing call came in at approximately 2p.m. Police quickly responded to the scene, were they discovered that a man had barricaded himself inside of building and was armed with a shotgun.

Law enforcement on the scene quickly determined that the unidentified individual was suffering from an apparent mental health crisis. This prompted the Ellenville Police Chief, to make a request to the Ulster County Sheriff's Department for crisis negotiators to respond to the scene.

Once the negotiator arrived to the scene, they proceeded into communicating with the barricaded individual. Out of an abundance of caution, and do to the fact that the incident was taking place within proximity of a residential neighborhood, law enforcement shutdown surrounding roadways and directed residents to 'shelter in place'.

The press release issued by the Ellenville Police Department via their Facebook page, stated that the ordeal continued on for a couple of hours. After that time, the negotiator finally managed to convince the armed individual to surrender themselves to law enforcment.

The unidentified individual was taken into custody by police without any further incident, and was transferred to Health Alliance Hospital for further treatment. No injuries of first responders or civilians were reported as a result of the incident.

In total, the Ellenville Police Department, Ulster County Sheriff's Department, Ulster County Emergency Response Team, the New York State Police, and several other first responder units were all deployed and assisted in handling the situation.

