A New York State Department of Transportation employee was arrested this month after police say an investigation led them straight to her driveway.

On February 4, 2026, New York State Police in Oneida received a larceny complaint from the NYSDOT Investigations Bureau about a theft from a DOT facility at 635 Lenox Avenue in the City of Oneida, Madison County.

An investigation conducted by the NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation found that Tina L. Barretta, 59, of Rome, NY, while employed as a maintenance worker, on October 27, 2025, at 1:30 p.m., reportedly directed that approximately 10 tons of asphalt millings be loaded into a DOT truck during work hours. The material was then taken to a private residence on Wood Creek Road in the Town of Rome, Oneida County, where it was deposited without authorization.

The value of the asphalt millings is estimated at approximately $250. The investigation also determined that a State vehicle was used in the commission of the offense.

On February 5, 2026, Barretta turned herself in to state police where she was arrested and charged with:

Petit Larceny- Misdemeanor

Official Misconduct -Misdemeanor

She was released with appearance tickets.