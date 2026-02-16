A math teacher at Walton High School, located in Delaware County near the Catskills, is facing multiple felony charges following what authorities describe as "an investigation into improper communications with students."

The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office and the Village of Walton Police Department announced the teacher's arrest Monday.

The joint investigation was launched into Eric Scofield after police received a complaint last week from the Walton Central School District on February 12, 2026. According to the report district officials learned that "Scofield had engaged in inappropriate communications with students" and requested law enforcement review the matter.

Photo by 2y.kang on Unsplash Photo by 2y.kang on Unsplash loading...

Between February 13 and 15, police reportedly conducted interviews with several current and former students, which resulted in the February 15th arrest of Scofield.

He was charged with:

One felony count of first-degree Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors

Two Felony counts of a Sexually Motivated Felony

Seven felony counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence

Five misdemeanor counts of Official Misconduct

Police say Scofield was taken to the Delaware County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding alleged inappropriate conduct involving Scofield is asked to contact the Village of Walton Police Department at 607-865-5400.