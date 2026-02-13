A man from Cairo is facing a long list of charges after police say he damaged FIVE State Police cars while trying to flee from them.

It started around 3:05 p.m. on Feb. 11, 2026, when a New York State Trooper tried to stop a 2010 Ford pickup traveling on State Route 82 in the Town of Livingston for traffic violations. That's when the driver reportedly failed to comply, and the chase was on.

NY man leads police on chase; damaging multiple carsGoogle streetview NY man leads police on chase; damaging multiple carsGoogle streetview loading...

The pursuit continued onto the Taconic State Parkway southbound, where the driver, Stephen M. Preston, 36, of Cairo, reportedly intentionally struck five marked patrol vehicles during the pursuit, causing damage to all five vehicles.

His car was disabled after police successfully deployed 'stop sticks' in the Town of Pleasant Valley.

Preston was arrested and charged with the following:

Five counts of Criminal Mischief 2nd, class D felonies

Three counts of Assault 2nd, class D felonies

Three counts of Attempted Assault 2nd, class E felonies

Driving While Intoxicated, class E felony

Unlawful Fleeing 3rd, class A misdemeanor

Resisting Arrest, unclassified misdemeanor

Three State Police Troopers were treated at local hospitals for treatment on non-life-threatening injuries.

Preston was arraigned and taken to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail, $50,000 bond, or $250,000 partially secured bond.