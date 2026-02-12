Ready for liftoff? Not so fast.

As New York gears up to host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer, Governor Kathy Hochul is moving to clamp down on drone activity across the state.

Drone use to be limited in NY/Photo by Rob Curran on Unsplash Drone use to be limited in NY/Photo by Rob Curran on Unsplash loading...

But this is not about backyard hobbyists capturing sunset footage. The focus is on illegal drone use that could pose a real threat to high profile events- like the soccer games June 13, 16, 22, 25, 27, 30 and July 5, with the final game of the international matches being played July 19 at MetLife Stadium.

Hochul Proposes New Law: “Local Cops, Focus on Local Crimes”

Hochul Proposes New Law: “Local Cops, Focus on Local Crimes”

Read More: New York's Local Cops Local Crimes Act Explained | https://wpdh.com/ice-enforcement-new-york-law/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

Hochul announced Feb. 10 that New York will receive more than $17.2 million in federal funding through the Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems grant program- aimed specifically at detecting, tracking and stopping drones being used illegally or dangerously, especially around crowded venues.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted in part by the United States, is expected to draw enormous international crowds. Events of that scale are considered high value targets from a security standpoint. Federal officials designated World Cup host states as eligible for specialized counter drone funding to prevent potential threats from unmanned aircraft systems, whether that is surveillance, disruption, or something more dangerous.

Win Tickets to See AC/DC Live at MetLife Stadium in 2026!

Read More: Win Tickets to See AC/DC at Metlife Stadium in September 2026! | https://wpdh.com/win-tickets-acdc-metlife-stadium/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

In total, $250 million in federal funding was available to states hosting or supporting World Cup events, as well as to the Capital Region for America’s 250th anniversary celebrations. New York secured $17.2 million of that pot.

Here is how the funding breaks down:

New York State Police: $6.6 million

New York City Police Department: $6.4 million

Metropolitan Transportation Authority : $2.6 million

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey: $1.5 million

What does the federal funding for drone monitoring do?

The money can be used to for technology that helps agencies "detect, identify, track, monitor and mitigate drones that pose public safety threats." This include systems designed to alert authorities to unauthorized drones flying near stadiums, airports, bridges or transit hubs.

Hochul has also proposed broader changes to state drone policy. In her State of the State address and proposed budget, she outlined plans to further limit where drones can fly, expand law enforcement authority to respond to credible drone threats, and allow for safe testing of counter drone technologies. Hochul has also proposed a $5 million pilot program for the State Police to use drones as first responders in certain situations, allowing officers to assess scenes before arriving.

The push follows previous drone incidents in New York, including unauthorized drone activity near Stewart Airport in 2024 that raised security concerns.

“Since the alarming drone incursions at Stewart Airport in 2024, I’ve pushed relentlessly to bolster c-UAS authorities and fund initiatives at the federal, state and local levels to ensure New Yorkers are protected," Representative Pat Ryan said. "I’m proud to see New York selected for this critical program, and look forward to our continued partnership with local law enforcement on this crucial public safety initiative. Especially ahead of the World Cup, the capability to detect drones and mitigate potential threats is no longer a nice to have; it is a must have for public safety. This is exactly the type of innovation we need to be prioritizing at every level of government.”

Bottom line: With the world watching in 2026, New York officials want to make sure the only things flying over World Cup crowds are cheers, not rogue drones.