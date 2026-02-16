Presidents’ Day is here, and whether you're home with the kids for the start of February Break or just looking to run some errands on your day off, you may be wondering...what’s actually open today?

From banks and post offices to schools, retail stores and government offices, holiday schedules can vary depending on where you live.

In the Hudson Valley and throughout New York State, some services pause for the federal holiday while many stores, restaurants and shopping centers stay open, often with special Presidents’ Day sales.

Before you head out, here’s a clear breakdown of what’s closed, what’s open and what's on sale.

What's Closed for President's Day?

Federal government offices

New York State government offices

Post offices (No regular USPS mail delivery)

Most banks

Public schools

County offices & DMV locations

What's Open on President's Day?

UPS & FedEx (limited service, varies by location)

Retail stores (Target, Walmart, malls — open regular or extended hours)

Grocery stores

Restaurants

Movie theaters

Most gyms

The Best Presidents’ Day Sales