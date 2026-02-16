What&#8217;s Open on President&#8217;s Day 2026?

What’s Open on President’s Day 2026?

Presidents’ Day is here, and whether you're home with the kids for the start of February Break or just looking to run some errands on your day off, you may be wondering...what’s actually open today?

From banks and post offices to schools, retail stores and government offices, holiday schedules can vary depending on where you live.

In the Hudson Valley and throughout New York State, some services pause for the federal holiday while many stores, restaurants and shopping centers stay open, often with special Presidents’ Day sales.

Before you head out, here’s a clear breakdown of what’s closed, what’s open and what's on sale.

What's Closed for President's Day?

  • Federal government offices

  • New York State government offices

  • Post offices (No regular USPS mail delivery)

  • Most banks

  • Public schools

  • County offices & DMV locations

What's Open on President's Day?

  • UPS & FedEx (limited service, varies by location)

  • Retail stores (Target, Walmart, malls — open regular or extended hours)

  • Grocery stores

  • Restaurants

  • Movie theaters

  • Most gyms

