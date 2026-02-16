Presidents’ Day is here, and whether you're home with the kids for the start of February Break or just looking to run some errands on your day off, you may be wondering...what’s actually open today?
From banks and post offices to schools, retail stores and government offices, holiday schedules can vary depending on where you live.
In the Hudson Valley and throughout New York State, some services pause for the federal holiday while many stores, restaurants and shopping centers stay open, often with special Presidents’ Day sales.
Before you head out, here’s a clear breakdown of what’s closed, what’s open and what's on sale.
What's Closed for President's Day?
Federal government offices
New York State government offices
Post offices (No regular USPS mail delivery)
Most banks
Public schools
County offices & DMV locations
What's Open on President's Day?
UPS & FedEx (limited service, varies by location)
Retail stores (Target, Walmart, malls — open regular or extended hours)
Grocery stores
Restaurants
Movie theaters
Most gyms
The Best Presidents’ Day Sales
Car dealerships: Hudson Valley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram; Hudson Valley Volkswagen
- Poughkeepsie Galleria
- Woodbury Common Outlets
Mattress stores
Furniture chains
Appliance retailers
- Amazon
- Best Buy
- Lowe's and Home Depot
- Apple