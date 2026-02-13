Kingston Police need help locating 62-year-old Stephen L. Gramola, of Kingston.

Stephen was last seen on November 1, 2025, at 80 Elmendorf St. in the City of Kingston.

According to police, Stephen is approximately 6'0" tall and weighs about 160lbs. Stephen has gray hair & hazel eyes.

Stephen also has a diagnosed mental health disorder.

If anyone has seen Mr. Gramola or has any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the City of Kingston Police Department at 845-331-1671.