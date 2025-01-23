Police say a truck was stolen from a business in New York state early Monday morning. Surveillance footage shows the truck, that was carrying a fuel tank in the bed at the time, and a suspect on the property. New York State Police ask anyone with information is asked to call the New York State Police at 585-398-4100 or crimetip@troopers.ny.gov

Unfortunately, cases of vehicle theft continue to rise across the state.

In 2023, 32,715 vehicles were stolen in New York State, making it 7th highest for vehicle thefts in the United States. That was a 15% increase from 2022, when 28,292 vehicles were stolen, reports SI Live.

New York State Police Search For Truck Stolen From Business

The New York State Police posted on their Facebook page that they are seeking the public's assistance in identifying an individual regarding the theft of a white 2022 GMC 3500 bearing NY Plate 58279NB.

The truck in the attached pictures has an external fuel tank in the bed. The theft took place on January 22, 2025, at approximately 2:54 AM., from Coot's Concrete in the town of Bath, according to New York State Police.

Teenagers Allegedly Lead Police in New York State on Chase in Stolen Vehicle

In late 2024, New York State Police said in a press release that troopers arrested four 14-year-olds for 4th degree criminal possession of stolen property, with two of the suspects also being charged with resisting arrest.

State Police reported that on December 1, at 3:02 A.M., troopers observed a 2002 Toyota Camry fail to stop at a stop sign in Lockport.

Troopers said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to comply. Police then initiated the pursuit. The chase ended when police say the Toyota struck a fence and came to rest. All four teens then allegedly fled on foot from the vehicle. State and local police soon arrested all four suspects in the area.

Officials say the Toyota had been recently stolen, though the owner did not know the vehicle had been taken. Unfortunately, the vehicle was left unlocked by the owner with the keys inside, according to the police report.

