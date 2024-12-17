If one were to steal from a local store, you wouldn't think the same suspect would attempt to steal again from the very same business? After all, wouldn't store employees easily be able to identify the suspect? Also, there are security and surveillance cameras everywhere.

However, this what offcials say happened when a 37-year-old man went to back to the same store he had stolen from before to steal yet again. Guess this guy never learns?

The part that really stands out about the story is that police say the suspect has stolen from the same business a dozen times going back to September.

Police Say New York State Man Stole From Same Store A Dozen Times

WNYT is reporting that a Cohoes man was arrested December 9 after attempting to steal from a store in Brunswick. But police say this suspect is quite a frequent customer of this business, and has cost the store over a thousand dollars.

WNYT says that the man allegedly took more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from the same store six times from September 12 to September 29. In addition, police say the suspect stole from the same store twice in October, and three times in November.

Once he was arrested, the suspect was given a medical evaluation, and then processed at the State Police Brunswick station, where police found that he had an outstanding warrant. The suspect was arraigned on eleven counts of petit larceny, and one count of obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest, according to police.

He was sent to county jail without bail.

