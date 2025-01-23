New York State Police report that they have arrested and charged a man with 3rd and 5th degree arson. Officials say the arrest stems from an incident after they were called to a report of a vehicle that was set on fire early Thursday afternoon.

Arson is serious crime that can carry very heavy penalties, and can be sometimes difficult to solve because fires destroy evidence, according to interFire.org.

Fortunately, cases of arson in New York state are fairly low. Between 2017 and 2021, New York State reported 672 arson cases. That amounts to 3.3 arson cases per 100,000 residents, which is one of the lowest rates in the country, according to 24/7 Wall Street.

New York State Police Arrest Man They Say Set Fire To Vehicle

New York State Police said in a press release that on January 18, troopers arrested a 62-year-old Cobleskill man for arson in the third degree and fifth degrees.

Police say that on January 17, at about 1:17 PM, troopers responded to the area of Slate Hill Road in Sharon for the reports of a suspicious vehicle fire. The investigation determined that the suspect allegedly traveled to the location and intentionally set fire to a vehicle that did not belong to him.

Officials have not indicated as of yet if the suspect knew the person who owned the vehicle, or why he allegedly set the fire to begin with.

The suspect was arrested at his home and transported for processing. He was then turned over to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. New York State Police say they were assisted during the investigation by the Schoharie County Fire Investigation Team and the Sharon Springs Fire Department.