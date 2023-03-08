Police Say Hudson Valley Man Hit Former Coworker With Baton

There's a way to settle disputes, and then there's this. Police say they received a 911 call of an assault that had occurred at an auto body repair shop over the weekend. Police say the suspect threatened the victim's family before taking off in their vehicle. The ensuing chase would take police on the Taconic State Parkway

Westchester Man Allegedly Assaulted Former Coworker

The Eastchester Police Department said on their Facebook page that they were called to the scene early Saturday afternoon. Police say the 50-year-old suspect, from Cortlandt Manor, was a former employee at the auto shop. While it is not certain what the dispute was over, Eastchester officials say the suspect entered the business and hit an employee over the head with a metal baton.

Police say the suspect threatened to shoot the employee's family and then left the scene of the assault. Police say they attempted to stop the fleeing suspect but to no avail. The chase would go on and off the Bronx River Parkway, before ending up on the Taconic. It was at this point when Eastchester police say they coordinated with other agencies, and were luckily able to disable the suspect's vehicle.

Police say the man was arrested and charged with Assault in the 2nd Degree and Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in the 3rd degree.

