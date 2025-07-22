Police in New York say an Orange County man is facing numerous charges after a vehicle pursuit on one of the area's busiest interstates. The alleged incident occurred Sunday afternoon, after police say they attempted to stop the vehicle.

However, police say there may have been motive for the suspect to try to escape. Officials also say that the suspect tossed narcotics from the vehicle as he was attempting to flee authorities.

Suspect Arrested AFter Vehicle Pursuit in New York's Hudson Valley

New York State Police said in a press release that on July 20, at approximately 4:04 PM., troopers in Greenville observed a 2005 GMC Yukon traveling eastbound on Interstate 84 in the town of Wawayanda in violation of multiple traffic offenses.

Troopers said that they initiated a traffic stop; however, the vehicle failed to comply, resulting in a brief pursuit. The vehicle eventually came to a stop on Schutt Road in the town of Wallkill. The operator, identified by police as as a 57-year-old man from Montgomery, was taken into custody without incident.

During the course of the investigation, troopers said that they recovered an object that had been thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit. The object was determined to contain approximately .8 grams of cocaine, according to the report.

The suspect was arrested and charged with felony 5th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, and other offenses.

Police say that the suspect was processed, and released with an appearance ticket. He is due back in court in mid-August.