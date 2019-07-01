Police Investiate Fatal Dutchess County Crash

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-car fatal crash that occurred on Route 55 near Route 22 in the Town of Pawling on Saturday.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2009 Subaru Forrester operated by Paul Pitt, 64 of Ulster Park, N.Y. was eastbound on Route 55 when he crossed over the center pavement markings and struck a westbound 2011 Chevrolet Traverse operated by Karri A. Lambertus, 49 of Pawling, N.Y.

Mr. Pitt was transported via ambulance to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie where he was pronounced dead, and Ms. Lambertus was flown to Westchester Medical Center with serious injuries. Both drivers were the sole occupants of their respective vehicles, and both needed to be extricated.

The investigation is continuing by the Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit, and at this time the primary factor appears to be a medical issue on the part of Mr. Pitt prior to the crash.

