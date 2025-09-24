Police Respond to Scene of Fatal Pedestrian Accident in Sullivan County

Members of the New York State Police were recently needed in Sullivan County for what was described as a fatal accident between a pedestrian and a motor vehicle. The accident involved one pedestrian and one vehicle and State Police have just recently released new information in their investigation.

Fatal Pedestrian Accident in Thompson

The fatal accident occurred last week on Thursday, September 18, 2025, in the town of Thompson, located near the New York and Pennsylvania border. According to the official press release issued by the New York State Police, Troopers from both the Wurtsboro and Liberty barracks responded to the scene at approximately 4:11p.m.

The report was of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on State Route 42 roundabout that merges onto the State Route 17 westbound on-ramp. The State Police investigation revealed the vehicle, a 2012 Ford pickup truck, was traveling southbound on State Route 42 and approached the yield sign at the roundabout.

The driver, identified as 24-year old, Gino R. Giordano, of Shohola, Pennsylvania, entered the roundabout and attempted to take the first exit to merge onto Route 17 westbound on-ramp. It was at that moment that the pedestrian was stuck while crossing the roadway in the crosswalk.

Life Saving Effort

When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, they immidiately administered life-saving measures to the pedestrian, who was identified as 56-year old, Ken Ghana Parsons, of Monticello. Parsons was described to have suffered "life threatening" injuries as a result of being struck.

Parsons was then taken from the scene and transported to Garnet Health Medical Center. Unfortunately, the life saving measures did not work and Parsons was later pronounced deceased.

At this time, the State Police investigation is still ongoing.

