State Police and Local Sheriff’s Team Up for Major Traffic Drug Bust in Sullivan County

It's another day and once again there's a new story from the New York State Police regarding a major drug bust in the Hudson Valley. Like so many of their previous and noteworthy drug busts, this one came as a result of a traffic stop that occurred in Sullivan County. In addition, the local Sheriff's in Sullivan County lent a helping hand in the investigation.

Traffic Stop Bust in Mamakating

This recent traffic stop drug bust occurred recently on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Shortly before 2:00p.m, members of the New York State Police Troop F Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) observed a vehicle traveling westbound on State Route 17 committing multiple violations of New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.

State Police upon spotting the vehicle engaged and began the pursuit. Troopers successfully pulled over the the 2011 Subaru and afterward interviewed the driver, who was the only occupant at the time. Troopers identified the driver 35-year old, Avery C. Jackson, of the Bronx, NY.

According to the official press release, during the investigation Troopers brought in some extra help in the form of K9 Country from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. K9 Country would conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle, and during that time signaled for a positive alert for the presence of narcotics.

With the positive alert from K9 Country, Troopers then conducted their own search of the vehicle, which would result in finding the of various illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia. In total, Troopers discovered...

Approximately 152.4 grams of fentanyl

Approximately 22.6 grams of cocaine

Approximately 361.5 grams of cannabis

Two boxes of glassine envelopes

Three small spoons

One box of small rubber bands

Arrested and Charged

After making the major discovery, Troopers placed Jackson under arrest and took him into custody, and transported him to the State Police barracks in Middletown. Jackson was officially charged with multiple drug related crimes including...

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree (Narcotic Drug – 4 oz or more), Class A-II Felony

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (Intent to Sell), Class B Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (Narcotic Drug), Class B Felony

Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd Degree (Packaging Materials), Class A Misdemeanor

Unlawful Possession of Cannabis (over 3 oz or 24 grams),

Violation Multiple violations of New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law

Jackson was arraigned in the Town of Mamakating Court later that same day and was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court, that date according to the press release has yet to be determined.

