A staple for nearly three decades in Poughkeepsie, just across from Marist College, Planet New York Tattoo has announced that due to the sale of their building, they are going to be relocating to a new shop across town. The surprising announcement came Wednesday, September 7th, via social media.

Planet New York Tattoo Relocating Across Town

According to the post on both their Facebook and Instagram pages, the popular tattoo shop located adjacent to Marist College, just off Rt. 9 in Poughkeepsie, is going to be moving to a new location at 33 Collegeview Avenue Poughkeepsie, 12603. This location is just down the street from Vassar College, just off Raymond Avenue.

Planet New York shared that the move was due to circumstances out of their control, as the building where their current shop resides (11 Marist Drive) is in the process of being sold. They shared that the current landlord would not resign their lease and that the new landlord is not wishing to retain any leases.

The crew at Planet New York will continue to operate out of the current Marist Drive location through September 30th, tattooing up until the last day, with plans to begin tattooing in the new Collegeview Ave location on October 1st, the following day.

Planet New York's 28-Year History at 11 Marist Drive

Since opening its doors in Poughkeepsie in 1992, Planet NY has been tattooing custom pieces, sleeves, and cover-ups, and piercing Hudson Valley residents for 28 years. All staff at Planet New York Tattoo have been certified in bloodborne pathogens, and all have CPR certification through the American Heart Association.

Their shop hours are Monday through Thursday 1pm to 8pm, Friday and Saturday 12pm to 9pm, with no piercings done on Mondays.

Note: phone number and other contact information will not change after the location change.

