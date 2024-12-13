One Person Dead in New York After Plane Crash On Interstate 684

CBS News reports that a single-engine plane crashed on Interstate-684 near the village of Harrison in Westchester County late Thursday. NBC says though that the plane actually went down over on the Connecticut side, along a small strip where the states' borders run along the highway.

Reports from the Eastern Dutchess Fire & Rescue Facebook page says that the plane crashed on the median near Exit 2 around 7 PM Thursday. The crash shut down and detoured traffic I-684 in both directions for hours, as an investigation in the matter continues. CBS News says that all lanes of traffic reopened by early Friday morning.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a press release that the crash also caused an aviation gas spill in the vicinity, as the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation was on site to contain and clean up the area.

CBS reports that the plane took off from Linden Airport in New Jersey, and was set to land at the Westchester County Airport. The FAA and New York State Police said that the pilot reported engine trouble about two miles from Westchester County Airport, according to The New York Post. The plane reportedly began to plummet just outside the airport.

The crash killed one person on board, and the other passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to NBC News. Police have not released he deceased person's name as of yet.

