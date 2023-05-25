It was every child's dream to not only visit a treehouse but to stay in one. What if you were able to stay in treecastle instead? Whether this is something that we did or didn't do as kids, we can certainly make it happen in 2023.

The Hudson Valley is continuing to grow and with the expansion of new residents and visitors comes space and places for them to spend time.

While motels and hotels have gained traffic, popular Airbnb's have gained attention on social media. Word of mouth, great reviews and Instagram reels allow those who are looking to get away, to know more about places before reserving.

More than ever, we're able to do our own research about almost everything that we can imagine. Social media can be helpful for several reasons.

Beautiful, unique and peaceful Airbnb's have taken over in the Hudson Valley.

Escape To This Enchanting Hudson Valley Treehouse When searching for something different, fun and peaceful to experience in the Hudson Valley, guests don't have to look far.

A Hudson Valley treecastle provides a space unlike any other Airbnb.

Have you ever stayed in a treehouse or treecastle before? Share with us below.

7 Best Times Of The Year To Make Money As Airbnb Hosts in New York New York homeowners Made $115 million in 2021 with Airbnb