Brand New Name For Award-Winning Pizzeria in Highland

You may have noticed a change recently at the popular Pizza Mia in Highland, NY.

Pizza Mia has been a very popular pizza spot in the Brigeview Plaza in Highland for many years. Known as "the Best Pizza in Highland" by many, the award winning pizza had been a previous Battle of the Best Winner on WPDH multiple times.

Same Family, New Look

It turns out that the owners of Rino's Pizza in New Platz (which also owned Pizza Mia in Highland) decided to change things up with Pizza Mia, doing renovations and rebranding as another Rino's Pizza. They posted recently on social media, " Here at Rino's, Everyone is family" and said that the Mazzarella family is proud to present Rino's Pizza in Highland. The family now operates both shops under the name Rino's Pizza (New Paltz and Highland).

"Here at Rinos’s, Everyone is Family "The Mazzella family is proud to present Rino’s Pizza in Highland NY Same Pizza, Same Tradition, Come on in to @rinospizzagroup

Rino's Pizza we're told has had the New Paltz location for around 24 years, describing themselves as "The Best Slice in Upstate NY" according to their website. At Rino's Pizza, we pride ourselves on creating delicious, handcrafted pizza that is perfect for any occasion. Whether you're having a family dinner or a big party, we've got you covered. Order now and taste the difference! They were also reportedly voted best pizza on 8 separate times.

Rino's Pizza has over 500 minly 4 and 5 star reviews on Google, with a description as a snug outfit known for New York-style pies (including a popular grandma pizza) & signature red sauce. One review said, "Probably the best pizza in the mid-Hudson region. Crust and sauce are perfect. I get a slice about once a week at lunch and it never disappoints. Mushroom grandma slice (or eggplant) are favorites, and the garlic knots are pillowy and delicious. Staff are always nice and attentive, seriously couldn’t ask more from a pizza place."

Best of luck to the new Rino's Pizza in Highland! You can follow Rino's Pizza on Facebook and Instagram.

