Iron Maiden Artist and “Eddie” Creator Appearing in Hudson Valley

Artist Derek Riggs has a signing booked at Hudson Valley area brewery.

Derek Riggs is British artist best known for creating the band Iron Maiden's mascot, "Eddie". His work can be seen throughout Iron Maiden's career, as he designed the cover art for the band's first eight albums, throughout the 1980s and into the 90s.

Sadly, earlier this week we got the news of the passing of former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di'Anno at the age of 66. Di'Anno was instrumental in the early success of Iron Maiden, playing on the band's first two albums.

Iron Maiden formed out of Leyton, East London, in 1975 by bassist and primary songwriter Steve Harris. Although successful in the early years of the band with frontman Paul Di'Anno, the line-up for most of the band's history has consisted of Harris, lead vocalist Bruce Dickinson, drummer Nicko McBrain, and guitarists Dave Murray, Adrian Smith and Janick Gers.

As pioneers of the new wave of British heavy metal movement, Iron Maiden released a series of UK and U.S. Platinum and Gold albums, including 1980's self-titled debut album, 1981's Killers, and 1982's The Number of the Beast – its first album with Bruce Dickinson, who replaced Paul Di'Anno as lead singer. The addition of Dickinson was a turning point in their career, establishing them as one of heavy metal's most important bands. The Number of the Beast is among the most popular heavy metal albums of all time, having sold almost 20 million copies worldwide.

EMI EMI loading...

Derek Riggs Appearing in Highland, NY This Weekend

Legendary Iron Maiden artist Derek Riggs will be at Hudson Ale Works at 17 Milton Ave. in Highland on Saturday, Oct. 25 from 2-6pm. According to a posting on the Hudson Ale House Facebook page, Riggs will be doing a signing and meet and greet as part of his brewery tour. More info here.

Get our free mobile app

So dig out the classic Maiden vinyl, and get that stuff signed! A rare appearance from artist Derek Riggs right here in the Hudson Valley this weekend at Hudson Ale Works.

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Visits Rhinebeck Photos of Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson at Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome Gallery Credit: Robyn Taylor

Extremely Rare (and Expensive) Iron Maiden Memorabilia You Can Get On eBay From stage-worn attire to signed soccer balls, eBay is full of unique Iron Maiden memorabilia. Here is a look at some of the most expensive items you can get on the site. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll