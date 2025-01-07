I gotta say, I was surprised as I was driving through Highland recently and saw a dramatic change.

For as long as I could remember, there was always a Sunoco station in Highland, NY off 9W near Chappel Hill Rd and Rt 44/55. I was surprised to see that the Sunoco was no more this past weekend while driving by. What happened to the yellow and blue colors? There was suddenly a whole lotta green.

The Sunoco had always been at that spot and was a regular stop for me to fuel up or to grab a drink or snack for so many years when traveling over the bridge to Ulster County.

I had thought I had been by the old Sunoco station just a couple of weeks ago, but apparently I wasn't as I stopped at the station to gas up, and walked into the store to find out when exactly the Sunoco had changed over to BP. I asked the clerk who had told me its been about 2 or 3 months. What!? Coould this be!? I seriously thought I had just been by there within weeks and hadn't noticed the change.

What do you think of the change from Sunoco to BP in Highland, NY? Will you miss seeing the Sunoco at the spot at 3731 Rt 9W? Or is it just another gas station and it doesnt't really affect you in any way?

