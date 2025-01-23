Pipinelli’s Pizza Parlor Officially Opens in Poughkeepsie

The brand new pizza parlor on Poughkeesie's southside opened this week.

Pizza lovers in the area are excited for a new pizza option with opening of a brand new pizza parlor. We recently covered the new Pipinelli's Pizza Parlor as work had been going on at the spot at 256 Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie for some time and signs were up in the window indicating that they would be opening soon. And they have!

We called up Pipinelli's and found out that they officially opend their doors on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Pipinelli's Pizza Parlor looks like a cozy old-school pizza parlor from many years ago with lots of photos hanging on the walls and they even have a jukebox!

The description on Google says, "Classic New York Pizza Parlor serving top quality pizza, appetizers, wings, hot subs, pastas, desserts & gelato. Everything is baked on premises and gelato is made from scratch daily. Eat in, take out, delivery or sit on a counter stool in vintage hip setting." The reviews are already in on this place, with a few rave reviews already up on Google. with one 5 star review saying, "Delicious flavor, love the freshness and cooked to perfection. Crispy crust. Love the grated parmigiana cheese on top. Can't wait to go back."

They reportedly had a soft opening recently and some lucky folks were able to try Pipinelli's before they opened their doors officially Wednesday. Joe Rabasco, owner of the Derby Bar and Restaurant in Poughkeesie shared on social media, "I got the first pizza @ Pipinelli’s!!! Congratulations guys." and from looks of the picture that was posted, the pizza looks delicious!

I'm looking forward to checking out this brand new spot soon. We wish them the best of luck! Be sure to Like them and follow them on Facebook.

