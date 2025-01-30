Grand Re-Opening Set For Club Pazza At Former Prime Time Highland

Renovations being done at the building in Highland, NY as they prepare for a grand opening event in February.

Prime Time in Highland was as one of the hottest clubs in the Hudson Valley back in the day. It was a gay bar, but everybody was welcomed, no matter what their sexual preference was. Prime Time was always busy on the weekends.



The two-story building was built in 1977. Prime Time was a dance bar in Highland, New York that was a popular spot for the LGBTQ+ community. Some say it was the only place to go for a good time in the area. Others say people would travel from miles away to visit Prime Time

After being closed for many years, the building saw new life in 2022 when LOCOX Tapas Bar and Restaurant opened in July of that year at 3353 Route 9W in Highland. The venue only lasted about 2 years with the venue hosting a Last Party event in May of 2024.

Club Pazza Opens at Popular Club Spot

In October of 2024, Club Pazza opened with a country night for their official grand opening. Club Pazza Facebook page says, "Come enjoy a night of good food, music, & creating unforgettable memories."

A representative for Club Pazza told us that they had been shut down for the past couple of months due to one of the owners falling ill. Other family members reportedly took over the venue and are currently making renovations inside, including to the kitchen. Their grand opening is set for Friday, February 7. We're also told that live DJ’s will be coming to the venue for house night, line dancing night, and some good comedians will be there for a comedy night. A new website for Club Pazza is currently being worked on.

