New Outdoor Clothing/Equipment Shop To Open in Hudson Valley
Grand opening set for Pitch Pine Outfitters.
Outdoor living is a big deal in the Hudson Valley area. For the avid hiker in the area, the Hudson Valley has it all, and a new shop is set to open that will cater to the needs of the outdoor lover.
I always prefer supporting the smaller mom and pop chains that are still around, as oppose to the bib box retailers, and its always great to see small businesses still coming up in the area.
Pitch Pine Outfitters Set to Open in Gardiner, NY
Ulster County is getting a new outdoor convenience store. Pitch Pine Outfitters is getting ready to open their doors, and here's a peak at what you'll be able to find at this cool new shop.
Lots of outdoor apparel, hiking boots, shoes, trail runners plus backpacks, trekking poles, snow shoes, and everything else for the trail.
The cool little shop will also have some nature inspired kids' toys, along with locally made lifestyle jewelry, organic body care, handy gadgets, and much more.
When is Pitch Pine Outfitters Opening?
Pitch Pine Outfitters is opening on Wednesday, May 15 and the grand opening celebration is set for Saturday, May 18 12-5pm at the store located 2809 Route 44-55 in Gardiner, NY. Stop by for light refreshments, music, yard games, and fun for the family. Meet fellow outdoor lovers too! Be sure to follow Pitch Pine Outfitters on Facebook.
