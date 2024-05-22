Earlton Hill Soft Serve sets grand opening ahead of busy Memorial Day weekend.

It's that time of the year, as we get ready for the unofficial kick-off to summer this Memorial Day weekend, everyone will be heading out to their favorite ice cream spots and grabbing a cone or a sundae. We have a bunch of great places to get ice cream in the Hudson Valley area, but there's always room for more!

The origins of ice cream parlors have often been debated, but most scholars trace the first ice cream parlor back to France in the 17th century. Ice Cream remained a rare and exotic dessert enjoyed mostly by the elite until 1800. In the early 1800s, an early form of a U.S. ice cream parlor existed in Philadelphia, PA which sold all kinds of refreshments, such as ice cream, French Cordials, Cakes, Clarets, jellies, etc.

According to one source, the first U.S. ice cream parlor opened in New York City in 1790.

Earlton Hill Soft Serve Opening May 23

Earton Hill Country Store has been serving those near and far, good tasty food in Eartlon, NY (Greene County) since 2012. The convenience store offers fresh pizza, along with a deli featuring Boars Head products.

They have been waiting almost 2 years we were told on approval from the DOH, and now they are ready to open Earlton Hill Soft Serve on Thursday, May 23 at 4pm. It's located at the same address as the Earlton Hill Country Store and Campground at 594 Medway Earlton Rd.

Earlton Hill Soft Serve will be their 3rd business opening in the past 15 years since buying the Campground in 2010. Mark Andersen and Kaitlin Andersen, are the proud owners and they take pride in serving the community near and far. Normal business hours until school is out will be Fri. Sat. and Sun 12-7 pm.

This weekend they are opening Thursday and Monday for the holiday weekend and to celebrate their grand opening. Be sure to check them out when you're in the area and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

