Grand Opening Set For 21 Burgers & Wings In Poughkeepsie

21 Burgers & Wings new Poughkeepsie location grand opening set for March 17.

Popular Wappingers Falls burger spot set to open new, second location in Poughkeepsie, NY. We reported last month about 21 Burgers & Wings would be opening beautiful second Hudson Valley location in Poughkeepsie at the former J. Dominick's Trattoria spot on Rt. 44 and that it would be opening St. Patrick's Day. Well its just about time to experience the great tasting burgers and wings at the new 21 Burgers & Wings location.

21 Burgers & Wings Poughkeepsie Grand Opening

After years of serving up great burgers and wings in Wappingers Falls, the popular spot's second location opens this weekend! Seve the date for this Sunday, March 17 (St. Patrick's Day) for the Grand Opening of 21 Burgers & Wings in Poughkeepsie! Join the celebration on St. PAtrick's Day starting at 12pm and enjoy delicious food, specialty cocktails and more! Live radio broadcast from 12-2pm bagpipers, live music and giveaways all day long. 10% of all t-shirt sales will go to St. Judes.

21 Burgers & Wings in Wappingers Falls is known for having a great menu of....you guessed it. 21 burgers & Wings! They've previously made our list of 7 Great Hudson Valley Cheeseburger Spots and were are also a contender for Hudson Valley's Best burger in the 2024 Battle of the Best. They were also voted Best Burger Joint in the Hudson Valley by Hudson Valley Magazine in 2023.

Get on out to the new 21 Burgers & Wings Poughkeepsie location at 779 Dutchess Tpk (Rt. 44) March 17th and celebrate St. Patrick's Day the right way!

