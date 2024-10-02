Huge Grand Opening Set For UC Powersports New Location

Popular Orange County, NY ATV dealer opening a new location in Bullville, NY.

Excitement is in the Hudson Valley air for ATV enthusiasts as UC Motorsports is readying for a huge grand opening event at a new permanent home. They have been the largest dealer of ATVs located in Middletown NY for years, and the area's only ATV specialty shop, ATV sales repair & service center.

A well-known destination for outdoor enthusiasts and power sports lovers. The dealership offers a wide range of products, including ATVs, UTVs, motorcycles, and snowmobiles from popular brands.

Their knowledgeable staff is dedicated to providing excellent customer service, and helping buyers find the right vehicle for their needs.

In addition to sales, UC Powersports also offers maintenance and repair services, ensuring that customers can keep their vehicles in top condition. The store features a variety of accessories and gear, making it a one-stop shop for all things power sports.

The welcoming atmosphere and passionate staff make it a go-to spot for both seasoned riders and newcomers alike. Whether you're looking to purchase a new ride or need expert advice, UC Powersports has you covered.

UC POWERSPORTS Facebook UC POWERSPORTS Facebook loading...

UC Powersports Grand Opening Event in Bullville, NY

WPDH will be on hand Saturday, Oct. 5 from 1-3 pm for the big grand opening celebration of UC Powersports new permanent home in Bullville (just 10 minutes outside of Middletown). Check out the specials on year-end models and the new 2025 ATV including the CF Moto ATVs built to take on any terrain.

Get our free mobile app

We'll be there along with the PDH road crew and be loaded down with WPDH prizes and there will be live music and free hot dogs and soda. Plus special guests including the local fire department and the Walden Humane Society will be on hand. Be sure to swing by this awesome event!

attachment-UC Powersports Grand Opening Flyer loading...

Paul from UC Powerspsorts gave a quick tour recently of the new facility and talked about the large inventory and tons of accessories available. See the video below. Check out UC Powersports official website and follow them on Facebook.

Unique Ways to Move ATVs & Snowmobiles in Upstate New York When you want to hit the trails and you don't have a truck, Upstate New Yorkers know how to improvise. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

You Can Buy This Custom Buffalo Bills ATV on Facebook Marketplace You never know what you might find on Facebook Marketplace! This is gonna be the ultimate purchase for a Bills fan looking for just the right ATV. This is currently listed on Marketplace for $22,995. Gallery Credit: WYRK