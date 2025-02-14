Grand Opening of New Freshtown Supermarket Set For Newburgh

Freshtown Marketplace is set to open in former Big Lots location.

The new Freshtown Marketplace has announced the grand opening date of its Newburgh store that replaces the former Big Lots store.

It was reported back in November that PSK Stores, a company that operates several different grocery store brands in the region, announced that a "brand new, state-of-the-art grocery store" would soon be opening at the former Big Lots location at 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh.

About Freshtown Marketplace

Freshtown is a regional supermarket chain operating in New York State, known for its commitment to fresh products and community engagement. As part of the Foodtown supermarket cooperative, Freshtown benefits from shared buying power, enabling competitive pricing across its locations.

Noah Katz, President of PSK Stores, which operates Freshtown, Foodtown and Peck's Market (Sullivan County) gave a tour recently of the new state of the art Freshtown Store opening soon at North Plank Road in Newburgh which will feature a floral department, fruit and vegetable department including organic, bakery, deli, sushi and seafood, meats, meals to go, eat-in seating area and more. See video below.

Freshtown of Newburgh Grand Opening Announced

The highly anticipated grand opening of the Freshtown Marketplace at 59 N Plank Rd in Newburgh is set for Friday, February 21 at 7am with a ribbon cutting ceremony to take place at 9am. There will be food and refreshment samples all day and a spcial deal on New York Strip Steaks at $4.99 per lb. Family Packs (limit 2 packages per customer). The new store will have some competition as there is a Market 32 practically around the corner, but what's a little friendly competition in the supermarket world? Get more info on Freshtown at their official website here.

