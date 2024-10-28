‘Pillar of Community’ in Hudson Valley Dies Unexpectedly

Local politicians were stunned to learn that a man responsible for two of the biggest projects in the Hudson Valley had suddenly died.

On Sunday, words of sympathy from county executives and community leaders poured in after hearing of Joe Cotter's death. Cotter, the president of National Resources, has been instrumental in taking large, unused parcels of land and transforming them into cutting-edge campuses that have attracted new business to the Hudson Valley Region.

Cotter, who had successfully created iPark84 in Fishkill at the old IBM campus was working closely with Ulster County officials to launch iPark87 at the former TechCity site in the Town of Ulster. The industrial park was an IBM production facility for over three decades. Cotter's company, National Resources, had previously announced plans to spend over $200 million on the project over the next decade.

Ulster County Executive, Jen Metzger said she was "shocked and deeply saddened" by Cotter’s sudden passing.

He was a true visionary who saw the potential in the long-abandoned IBM complex and was committed to transforming the property into an economic hub for the county. We will continue to carry that vision forward. I want to extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. He will be greatly missed.

Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino called Cotter a "pillar" of the community and credited him with attracting hundreds of millions of dollars of investment into the region and helping to create thousands of jobs.

Joe and National Resources were a godsend when IBM sold its 450-acre East Fishkill site. Joe aggressively and artfully attracted new businesses and industries, creating a diverse campus, filling every empty space, and facilitating the development of new construction on former empty parking lots. We not only lost a pillar of our community but a kind and thoughtful person.

Funeral services for Cotter have not yet been announced.