Have it your way! One of the nation's largest food chains is adding a brand new "savory" item to their menus that's sure to attract attention from pickle lovers. The new menu addition is now available at all New York state locations, according to sources.

While a number of fast food franchises recently suffered a huge blow amid the E. coli outbreak, many are moving forward to win back potential customers. Several big name companies pulled onions from their menus, after numerous customers were sickened across multiple states due to bacteria linked to slivered onions from McDonald's Quarter Pounders.

Burger King Brings Pickle Fries To New York State Locations

Burger King announced that the brand new Pickle Fries are available across New York and nationwide, while supplies last. People describes the new item as "fried dill pickle spears are battered and breaded with savory seasoning, and come with Hidden Valley Ranch sauce."

The move comes as the franchise continues to hand out one million Whoppers for only $1 dollar, as Burger King's way of saying “thanks a million” to fans who submitted their burger creations in the Million Dollar Whopper Contest, according to People.

How Many Burger Kings Are in New York State?

According to 2024 numbers at Scrape Hero, New York state has 349 Burger King locations statewide. New York state is 4th in the U.S. for total number of Burger King locations.

