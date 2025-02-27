Police say a 46-year-old pharmacist who worked at a Rite Aid was arrested recently. New York State Police say that the suspect stands accused of dispensing quantities exceeding doctors' prescriptions on multiple occasions, and other felonies.

As of a result, officials say that the Rite Aid pharmacy in New York state lost thousands of dollars. Police say the suspect also issued fraudulent prescriptions to customers.

Pharmacist from New York State Arrested For Allegedly Issuing Fraudulent Prescriptions

New York State Police said in a press release that on February 23, at approximately 11:18 AM, troopers arrested a 46-year-old man from Binghamton, following an investigation into fraudulent prescription practices at a Rite Aid pharmacy in Endwell.

Troopers say that the investigation determined that while employed as a pharmacist, the suspect illegally dispensed both controlled and non-controlled substances, including issuing fraudulent prescriptions.

New York State Police said that the inquiry began after the company identified discrepancies in medication distribution, revealing that the suspect had dispensed quantities exceeding doctors' prescriptions on multiple occasions. These actions resulted in a financial loss of more than $4,000 to the pharmacy.

Further investigation found that the suspect also unlawfully filled prescriptions for controlled substances that had never been authorized by a medical professional.

Police say the man was processed, and subsequently transported to the Broome County Correctional Facility for centralized arraignment.

Officials say the suspect is facing 11 counts of 2nd degree forgery, 5 counts of criminal sale of a prescription for a controlled substance or of a controlled substance by a practitioner or pharmacist. and 3rd degree grand larceny.