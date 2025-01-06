Police report that they arrested two men in New York state they say stole items from a grocery store. One of the suspects had already been banned from the same store years ago for similar incidents, according to WNYT. That suspect is facing felony charges, according to New York State Police.

According to Capitol One, retailers in New York state lost $4.404 billion in revenue to theft in 2022. While they may sound like a lot, retail theft per capita in New York is actually 18.4% lower than the national average, according to Capitol One.

WNYT reports that police arrested two men, both 43-years-old, around 9:45 PM December 31. New York State Police say the men left a Market 32 grocery store in Amsterdam without paying for $100 of merchandise.

Store employees attempted to stop the would-be thieves, though one of the men took off. This same suspect had been banned from the same store in 2018 for stealing, reports WNYT. The suspect is facing charges for felony burglary, as well as criminal possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest, according to officials.

The other suspect was charged with petit larceny, according to police.

Police Say New York State Man Stole From Same Store A Dozen Times

WNYT is had reported that a Cohoes man was arrested December 9 after attempting to steal from a store in Brunswick. But police say this suspect is quite a frequent customer of this business, and has cost the store over a thousand dollars.

WNYT says that the man allegedly took more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from the same store six times from September 12 to September 29. In addition, police say the suspect stole from the same store twice in October, and three times in November.

Once he was arrested, the suspect was given a medical evaluation, and then processed at the State Police Brunswick station, where police found that he had an outstanding warrant. The suspect was arraigned on eleven counts of petit larceny, and one count of obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest, according to police.

He was sent to county jail without bail.