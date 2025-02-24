Police are looking for answers. Officials say they are looking for information on a suspect they say committed identity theft. The female suspect was said to have entered a bank, and then withdrew thousands of dollars from the victim's account.

According to information from the website the Motley Fool, in the first three quarters of 2024 alone, New York state had 50,296 reported identity theft cases. Identity theft is

the fastest growing white collar crime in the United States, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

New York State Police Looks To Identify Woman Accused of Identity Theft

New York State Police said in a press release that troopers in Lowville. New York are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a female suspect involved in an identity theft case.

Surveillance footage from the Northern Federal Credit Union in Croghan, New York, captured the suspect impersonating another individual, and fraudulently withdrawing $3,200 from the victim’s bank account.

The suspect reportedly presented a driver's license in the victim’s name to complete the transaction, according to the press release.

Anyone who recognizes the individual in the photo is asked to contact New York State Police at (315) 366-6000 and reference case #NY2500081387.

New York State Police Arrest Putnam County Man After He Was Found Asleep in Tractor

New York State Police said in a press release that on February 15, at approximately 6:29 PM, troopers from Tarrytown were dispatched for a report of a male sleeping in a tractor with a plow blocking the Interstate 287 eastbound Exit 3 ramp (which is on-ramp to the Sprain Brook Parkway) in Elmsford, New York.

Troopers said when they arrived, they located a red 2024 Yanmar with the motor running, blocking the exit ramp. The operator was woken up and identified as a 47-year-old man from Brewster. Officials said that due to his level of intoxication, standard field sobriety tests were unable to be performed, and he was placed into custody and transported to Tarrytown.

Police say the suspect's blood alcohol content was 0.22%, which is over two and a half times over the state's legal limit. Additionally, troopers say the tractor was unregistered, and the suspect was found to be unlicensed.

The suspect was arrested for aggravated DWI (an unclassified misdemeanor), unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and several vehicle and traffic violations, according to the report.

State Police say that the suspect was issued traffic tickets and is scheduled to appear in the Elmsford Village court in late February.